en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Former MP Highlights Glaring Omission in Welfare Scheme Applications

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Former MP Highlights Glaring Omission in Welfare Scheme Applications

Former Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, Boinapally Vinod Kumar, has expressed grave concerns about the application process for six critical welfare schemes. He pointed out a significant omission in the application forms: a section for bank account information. This oversight has sparked confusion among applicants who question how the government will disburse funds without bank details.

Aadhaar and Ration Cards, but No Bank Account Details

Vinod Kumar noted that while applicants are required to attach their Aadhaar and ration cards to their forms, there is no provision for including bank account information. This gap has left applicants wondering about the government’s plan for money disbursement. The former MP has questioned the government’s strategy, suggesting that additional village meetings might be needed to gather the vital bank account details.

A Concern in the Digital Era

Mr. Kumar emphasized that in this digital age, the exclusion of bank account requests in the application process is indeed problematic. This oversight is leading to increased frustration among people regarding the government’s approach. The former MP has called on the government to promptly address this issue to avoid further confusion and agitation among welfare scheme applicants.

Welfare Schemes and the Digital Divide

The issue raised by Vinod Kumar reflects the broader challenge of the digital divide in India, especially in rural areas. The government’s shift towards digital platforms for welfare schemes, such as the Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), has been met with concerns about privacy, exclusion of eligible workers without Aadhaar cards, and the digital divide. There have been issues with the implementation of ABPS, with errors in Aadhaar seeding and mapping leading to payment failures and delays. The Ministry of Rural Development has said it may consider exemptions from ABPS on a case-to-case basis for gram panchayats if there are technical issues.

0
India Politics Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Janhvi Kapoor to Debut in South Indian Cinema with 'Devara 1'

By BNN Correspondents

Supreme Court Dismisses Petitions Against Adani Group, Upholds SEBI's Autonomy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Man Dies in Delhi After Jumping from Police Van: An Investigation Underway

By Rafia Tasleem

Public Dispute Turns Deadly Amid Healthcare System's Shortcomings in Delhi

By Rafia Tasleem

Madhya Pradesh Minister Reaffirms Government's Commitment to Effective ...
@India · 3 mins
Madhya Pradesh Minister Reaffirms Government's Commitment to Effective ...
heart comment 0
India’s Power Utilities to See Capex-Driven Growth: Citi Research

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Power Utilities to See Capex-Driven Growth: Citi Research
India’s Telecom Giants, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Invest Heavily in 5G Transition

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Telecom Giants, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Invest Heavily in 5G Transition
Zomato Delivery Agent Turns Horse Rider Amid Fuel Crisis, Video Goes Viral

By Dil Bar Irshad

Zomato Delivery Agent Turns Horse Rider Amid Fuel Crisis, Video Goes Viral
Leopard Incursion Triggers Alarm in Gurugram’s Residential Area

By Dil Bar Irshad

Leopard Incursion Triggers Alarm in Gurugram's Residential Area
Latest Headlines
World News
French Embassy in Niger Closed Indefinitely Amid Strained Relations Following 2023 Military Coup
10 seconds
French Embassy in Niger Closed Indefinitely Amid Strained Relations Following 2023 Military Coup
Hezbollah Warns Against Assassinations in Lebanon Amidst Political Strife
28 seconds
Hezbollah Warns Against Assassinations in Lebanon Amidst Political Strife
Marquez Triumphs in South East Winter Classic Finals, Sets Sight on City Title
1 min
Marquez Triumphs in South East Winter Classic Finals, Sets Sight on City Title
Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition and Regulations
2 mins
Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition and Regulations
Temwa Chawinga: From Malawi to the World's Top Scorer of 2023
2 mins
Temwa Chawinga: From Malawi to the World's Top Scorer of 2023
Qatar's NHRC to Host International Food Justice Conference
2 mins
Qatar's NHRC to Host International Food Justice Conference
New Year's Promotions in Guyana: A Fading Tradition Under PPPC Rule
3 mins
New Year's Promotions in Guyana: A Fading Tradition Under PPPC Rule
New Year, New Habits: Unleashing the Power of Healthy Routines for a Longer Life
3 mins
New Year, New Habits: Unleashing the Power of Healthy Routines for a Longer Life
Hinton Triumphs Over Hull Trinity in Iowa Girls Basketball Match
3 mins
Hinton Triumphs Over Hull Trinity in Iowa Girls Basketball Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app