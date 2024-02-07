Former Morgan Stanley Broker Awarded $147k in Political Interference Case

Deborah Adeimy, a seasoned veteran of the finance industry with 33 years of experience, and a former broker at Morgan Stanley, has been granted $147,000 in damages by an arbitration panel of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). This verdict emerged following Adeimy's allegations that Morgan Stanley had obstructed her from running in the 2022 Congress elections.

Claim for Damages

In her plea, Adeimy sought a staggering $11 million in damages. This significant figure included $2.9 million in compensatory damages and a further $8.1 million in punitive damages. However, the panel dismissed her request for the full amount, including punitive damages, treble damages, and attorney's fees.

Allegations against Morgan Stanley

Adeimy's contention against Morgan Stanley was that the firm had breached her employment agreement and was responsible for several other violations. These included tortious interference and wrongful termination. In response to these serious allegations, both Morgan Stanley and her attorney refrained from commenting on the panel's decision.

Political Ambitions

Despite the hurdles she faced at Morgan Stanley, Adeimy's political aspirations remained intact. Post her tenure at the firm, she campaigned for a seat in the House of Representatives in Florida's 22nd District, coming close to victory in the Republican primary. November 2022 saw her join J.P. Morgan, but she is no longer registered in the finance industry. Her future plans include another run for the same congressional seat, this time against incumbent Lois Frankel.

Throughout her diverse career, Adeimy has been associated with a number of firms, including Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets, and Wells Fargo. She has also had stints at both Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, two of the biggest names in the finance industry.