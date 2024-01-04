Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections

A former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Sangeet Som, has been accused of assaulting a returning officer and damaging a CCTV camera during the state assembly elections in February 2022. The incident, which took place at a polling booth, saw the MLA and his supporters voicing complaints about the sluggish pace of the polling process.

Dispute Over Polling Process

Ashwini Sharma, the returning officer at the center of the controversy, dismissed these complaints. He asserted that the entire polling process was being meticulously recorded. However, in response to Sharma’s denial, Som is alleged to have slapped the officer and damaged the CCTV camera that was recording the proceedings.

Legal Consequences

The case against Som was lodged by Laxman Verma, the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Sardhana police station. Various sections of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked in the chargesheet filed against the former MLA. Despite the chargesheet being officially filed, the court hearing has been deferred to January 17 after Som failed to attend the initial hearing.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with efforts being made to identify and involve other individuals associated with the incident. The repercussions of this event have triggered a broader debate about the conduct and responsibilities of public figures during the electoral process.