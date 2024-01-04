en English
India

Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
A former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Sangeet Som, has been accused of assaulting a returning officer and damaging a CCTV camera during the state assembly elections in February 2022. The incident, which took place at a polling booth, saw the MLA and his supporters voicing complaints about the sluggish pace of the polling process.

Dispute Over Polling Process

Ashwini Sharma, the returning officer at the center of the controversy, dismissed these complaints. He asserted that the entire polling process was being meticulously recorded. However, in response to Sharma’s denial, Som is alleged to have slapped the officer and damaged the CCTV camera that was recording the proceedings.

Legal Consequences

The case against Som was lodged by Laxman Verma, the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Sardhana police station. Various sections of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked in the chargesheet filed against the former MLA. Despite the chargesheet being officially filed, the court hearing has been deferred to January 17 after Som failed to attend the initial hearing.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with efforts being made to identify and involve other individuals associated with the incident. The repercussions of this event have triggered a broader debate about the conduct and responsibilities of public figures during the electoral process.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

