Former Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt Announces Resignation

Former Speaker of the Minnesota House, Kurt Daudt, has declared his resignation from his District 27B seat, effective on February 11, 2024. This move comes just one day before the legislative session for 2024 commences. A dominant figure in Minnesota politics, Daudt has served the Minnesota House since 2010 and held esteemed positions, including speaker and minority leader. His departure will necessitate a special election for his seat, as dictated by Minnesota state law, scheduled to take place 35 days post his resignation.

A Career of Distinction

Daudt, 50, has led a distinguished career in the Minnesota House. He held the position of speaker from 2015 to 2019 and was the minority leader at different intervals. During his tenure, Daudt pushed for conservative priorities and was instrumental in passing several key legislative measures. He has not yet shared his reasons for stepping down.

Legacy of Legislative Achievements

In his resignation statement, Daudt expressed his gratitude to his constituents and colleagues. He took the opportunity to reflect on his career, highlighting his significant legislative accomplishments. These included the enactment of historic tax cuts, comprehensive education reforms, substantial infrastructure investments, and staunchly conservative legislation. Daudt was particularly proud of his role in advancing pro-life and pro-Second Amendment measures.

What’s Next for District 27B

With Daudt’s resignation, there unfolds a period of uncertainty and anticipation for District 27B. The future representative for this district remains to be seen, with a special election on the horizon. Governor Walz is expected to officially declare the special election date soon. This election will not alter the party balance in the House, although Republicans are hoping to reclaim chamber control in the 2024 election.