India

Former Minister K Therie Questions India’s Shift Towards a Hindu State

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Former Minister K Therie Questions India’s Shift Towards a Hindu State

In a bold assertion, K Therie, the former minister and ex-president of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, voiced his apprehensions regarding India’s seemingly shifting dynamics towards a Hindu state. He referenced the removal of Socialist and Secular principles from the Constitution, highlighting a concerning potential for religious division.

A Call for Christian Solidarity

Therie expressed alarm for the Christian minority in Nagaland, questioning if their allegiance to the central government was in their best interest. He accused the government of endorsing Hinduism, with religious projects being paraded as national programs funded by taxpayers. According to Therie, the current Indian government, since taking the helm in 2014, has been attempting to eradicate the Christian faith from the country.

Christianity under Fire

The former minister shed light on the ‘cow belts’ scenario, where Christians are apprehensive about professing their faith. He pointed to the Kuki-Zo issue in the Northeast as an example of the government’s attempt to undermine Christianity. Therie alleged that the BJP government in Manipur allowed violence and destruction, leading to displacement and loss of property for Christian communities.

Political Indifference

Therie took issue with the Prime Minister’s silence over the turmoil in Manipur, which has been ongoing for the past eight months. He drew a comparison between the Indian PM and the biblical figure Nebuchadnezzar, criticizing his lack of response to the crisis. This stance underscores a deep-seated concern for the safety and status of Christian communities in areas where Hinduism prevails.

Meanwhile, in Myanmar, Christian persecution is rife, particularly among the Chin people. Violence against Christian minorities has surged since the military coup of 2021, with over seventy churches bombed in the Chin state. The civil war has left two million people displaced and resulted in 30,000 deaths, with Christians often finding themselves in the crossfire.

A Beacon of Hope in Mizoram

Mizoram, a Christian majority state in northeast India, has opened its arms to refugees fleeing the constant strife in Myanmar. Congress MP Manish Tewari added his voice to the discussion, stating that in a country where secularism is enshrined in the Constitution, religion cannot form the basis of citizenship. This remark was in response to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, which grants Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

