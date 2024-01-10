en English
India

Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility

In an age where grandeur and ostentation often define the public image of political figures, an unassuming photo of former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju waiting to board a train has captured the internet’s attention and admiration.

A Moment of Simplicity Goes Viral

The photo, posted by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), features the 72-year-old Raju standing at Hyderabad railway station with his family. Dressed in a blue jacket, the descendant of the royal family of Vizianagaram princely state appears nothing less than an ordinary citizen. The image struck a chord with netizens, quickly garnering over 90,000 views and 3,700 likes, as it painted a picture of the former minister’s humility and integrity.

Royal Lineage, Grounded Lifestyle

Despite his royal lineage, Raju’s simplicity is hardly a surprise for those familiar with his political career. Serving as a Civil Aviation Minister in the Narendra Modi government from 2014 to 2018, Raju has always been known for his down-to-earth lifestyle. His political journey spans over 25 years in the Andhra Pradesh state legislature, with 13 years as a minister in the Andhra Pradesh government. He has held portfolios in Commercial Tax, Excise, Legislative Affairs, Finance, Planning, and Revenue.

Public Admiration for a Humble Servant

Notably, the public’s reactions to the viral photo highlight Raju’s reputation for simplicity and honesty. These traits, often hailed as exemplary in a public servant, have made a strong impression on social media users. Many have commended Raju, echoing TDP’s sentiments and lauding him for setting a positive example for his contemporaries.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

