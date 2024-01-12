en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial

A federal jury has exonerated Larry Inman, a former state representative from Michigan, on all corruption charges leveled against him. The allegations, which included attempted extortion and bribery solicitation, stemmed from incidents where Inman was accused of trying to sell his vote on the repeal of the state’s prevailing wage law. After a long legal battle, this acquittal signals the end of a five-year saga marked by federal accusations and intense scrutiny.

Second Acquittal in the Case

This is not Inman’s first victory in court; the former lawmaker was previously found not guilty of lying to the FBI in 2019. However, the jury at that time was deadlocked on the other charges, leading to the recent trial. The 69-year-old Republican, who hails from Grand Traverse County, served in the Michigan House from 2015 to 2020. His tenure was largely marked by this corruption case, which has now reached its conclusion with Inman’s acquittal.

A High-Profile Defeat for Prosecutors

The acquittal represents a significant setback for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The case was one of the rare public corruption trials on the state’s west side, and its conclusion with an acquittal raises questions about the effectiveness of the prosecution’s strategy. Despite the defeat, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten remains committed to fighting public corruption, underscoring the importance of safeguarding the public’s trust in democracy.

Inman’s Continuous Claim of Innocence

Throughout the extensive legal proceedings, Inman has maintained his innocence. His defense attorney, James Fisher, expressed relief at the acquittal, stating that Inman is eager to move forward from the ordeal. The case, which revolved around allegations that he tried to sell his 2018 vote on repealing the state’s prevailing wage law to unions that opposed the repeal, has now come to a definitive end with Inman’s acquittal.

0
Politics United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Patna Tragedy: Death and Assault of Mahadalit Girls Sparks Police Investigation and Officer Suspension
A chilling episode unfolded in Patna, as two innocent lives from the Mahadalit community found themselves at the heart of a grim tale. An eight-year-old girl was discovered lifeless, while her 10-year-old companion was brutally attacked, leading to allegations of rape. Officer Suspended for Negligence In a swift response to the tragic incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector
Patna Tragedy: Death and Assault of Mahadalit Girls Sparks Police Investigation and Officer Suspension
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
6 mins ago
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
8 mins ago
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
Jharkhand High Court Revokes Deputy Commissioners' Power to Cancel Property Deeds
2 mins ago
Jharkhand High Court Revokes Deputy Commissioners' Power to Cancel Property Deeds
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
2 mins ago
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Challenges Entertainment Tax Hike
4 mins ago
Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Challenges Entertainment Tax Hike
Latest Headlines
World News
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
1 min
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
2 mins
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
3 mins
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
4 mins
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
6 mins
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
7 mins
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
8 mins
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
10 mins
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
10 mins
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app