Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial

A federal jury has exonerated Larry Inman, a former state representative from Michigan, on all corruption charges leveled against him. The allegations, which included attempted extortion and bribery solicitation, stemmed from incidents where Inman was accused of trying to sell his vote on the repeal of the state’s prevailing wage law. After a long legal battle, this acquittal signals the end of a five-year saga marked by federal accusations and intense scrutiny.

Second Acquittal in the Case

This is not Inman’s first victory in court; the former lawmaker was previously found not guilty of lying to the FBI in 2019. However, the jury at that time was deadlocked on the other charges, leading to the recent trial. The 69-year-old Republican, who hails from Grand Traverse County, served in the Michigan House from 2015 to 2020. His tenure was largely marked by this corruption case, which has now reached its conclusion with Inman’s acquittal.

A High-Profile Defeat for Prosecutors

The acquittal represents a significant setback for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The case was one of the rare public corruption trials on the state’s west side, and its conclusion with an acquittal raises questions about the effectiveness of the prosecution’s strategy. Despite the defeat, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten remains committed to fighting public corruption, underscoring the importance of safeguarding the public’s trust in democracy.

Inman’s Continuous Claim of Innocence

Throughout the extensive legal proceedings, Inman has maintained his innocence. His defense attorney, James Fisher, expressed relief at the acquittal, stating that Inman is eager to move forward from the ordeal. The case, which revolved around allegations that he tried to sell his 2018 vote on repealing the state’s prevailing wage law to unions that opposed the repeal, has now come to a definitive end with Inman’s acquittal.