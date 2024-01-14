en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race

Larry Hogan, the former Governor of Maryland, has endorsed Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina and United States Ambassador to the United Nations, for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Haley is one of the first major contenders to challenge former President Donald Trump’s bid for the presidency. This endorsement comes at a critical juncture, just ahead of the Iowa caucuses, and signifies a crucial shift in the Republican Party’s dynamics.

Hogan’s Endorsement: A Strategic Move

Hogan, a vocal critic of Trump, has always represented a moderate wing within the Republican Party. His endorsement of Haley is a strategic move intended to strengthen the GOP’s moderate faction and shift the party’s direction away from Trump’s influence. Hogan has consistently praised Haley for her leadership and vision, affirming that she represents the strongest possible nominee for November.

Hogan’s endorsement has not only added to Haley’s momentum but also positioned her as a significant alternative to Trump, who is currently leading in Iowa. The former Maryland Governor dismissed rumors of a third-party bid, emphasizing the importance of backing Haley as the strongest Republican candidate. Hogan’s decision is pivotal, considering the tight battle between Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for second place in Iowa.

Deeper Divisions within the Republican Party

The endorsement underscores the deep divisions within the Republican Party and the ongoing debate over its future direction. Hogan’s support for Haley is a clear sign that the moderate wing of the GOP is mobilizing to counter Trump’s influence. His endorsement reflects the party’s struggle to define its identity in the aftermath of the Trump presidency.

Hogan’s endorsement could potentially sway moderate Republicans in favor of Haley. A CBS News poll indicated that Haley holds a larger lead over President Biden than any other candidate in a head-to-head matchup. However, Trump still maintains a significant lead over Haley and other presidential hopefuls. As the race for the 2024 presidential nomination heats up, Hogan’s endorsement could prove to be a decisive factor in shaping the GOP’s future direction.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
6 mins ago
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
As the United States gears up for the 2024 presidential elections, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the campaign strategy of the incumbent, President Joe Biden. Some veterans from the Obama administration have voiced their concerns about the operational readiness of Biden’s campaign team, a worry rooted not in the president’s policies but in his
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
Milind Deora Quits Congress: A Political Move Destined to Reshape Indian Politics
4 hours ago
Milind Deora Quits Congress: A Political Move Destined to Reshape Indian Politics
2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Manchin Hints at Bid, Ernst Remains Noncommittal
4 hours ago
2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Manchin Hints at Bid, Ernst Remains Noncommittal
Milind Deora Ditches Congress for Shiv Sena, Foreshadowing a Shift in Political Landscape
4 hours ago
Milind Deora Ditches Congress for Shiv Sena, Foreshadowing a Shift in Political Landscape
Dorset Councillor Peter Dickenson Investigated for Election Fraud Over Undeclared Job
4 hours ago
Dorset Councillor Peter Dickenson Investigated for Election Fraud Over Undeclared Job
Bill Ackman Invests $1 Million in Dean Phillips' Presidential Campaign
4 hours ago
Bill Ackman Invests $1 Million in Dean Phillips' Presidential Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
6 mins
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 mins
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
7 mins
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
7 mins
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
7 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Government Funding, Averting Potential Shutdown
7 mins
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Government Funding, Averting Potential Shutdown
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
7 mins
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
7 mins
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
7 mins
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 mins
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
11 mins
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
7 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
10 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app