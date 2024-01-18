Beth White Joins Indiana Attorney General Race: Former County Clerk

Beth White, ex-Marion County Clerk and a Democrat with a notable history in public service, has declared her campaign for Indiana Attorney General. White, recognized as the first clerk in Indiana to officiate a same-sex wedding post the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in 2015, emphasizes the need for an Attorney General to prioritize the protection of Hoosier rights. Her campaign is the second Democratic nomination for the position, with the Indiana Democratic Party set to select its nominee at the state convention in July.

White's Public Service and Advocacy

Besides her tenure as the Marion County Clerk, White has served as the president and CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking and has led the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee. Her campaign focuses on her experience in handling significant challenges throughout her career and her dedication to preserving the rights of the people of Indiana.

Other Candidates and the Current Attorney General

Destiny Wells, another prominent Democrat and former deputy Attorney General, is also vying for the position. The incumbent Attorney General, Republican Todd Rokita, is in his first term and has expressed his plans for re-election. White, however, criticizes Rokita for what she perceives as political grandstanding, wasteful lawsuits, and attacks on private citizens. She also points to a disciplinary saga that, she believes, exhibits his inability to meet the responsibilities of the office.

Republican Race to the Nomination

In the Republican gubernatorial primary in Indiana, candidates have accumulated a total of $12.5 million in campaign funds. Brad Chambers has taken the lead in fundraising with $8.3 million, which includes a $5 million personal loan. Other contenders include U.S. Sen Mike Braun, Lt Gov Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, and ex-Attorney General Curtis Hill. Braun reports the most remaining funds with just over $4 million, followed closely by Crouch with $3.8 million. The final Republican nominee will face competition from both a Democrat and a Libertarian in the November election.