Former Marine Derrick Holder Announces Candidacy for Indiana’s 4th Congressional District

Former Marine and Indiana resident, Derrick Holder, has launched his campaign for the 4th Congressional District seat in Indiana. Holder has filed his candidacy as a Democrat, aiming to challenge the incumbent U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, a Republican. A decorated veteran, Holder is driven by a promise of dedication to the community and a commitment to tackling key issues within the district.

Holder's Vision for Change and Progress

Holder's campaign revolves around a vision for change and progress in Indiana's 4th Congressional District. His promise of service extends beyond his military background, encompassing a fresh, proactive approach to representation. The crux of his campaign lies in fostering transparency, accountability, and increased community engagement.

Focus on Key Issues

While Holder's emphasis on specific issues has been highlighted, the details remain largely under wraps. However, it is clear that his focus areas include critical aspects such as healthcare, education, and job creation. Holder aims to position himself as a champion for the people, a voice for change in Washington, capable of addressing these issues effectively.

Support from the Community

Holder's announcement has sparked a wave of interest and support from local residents and political leaders alike. As the deadline for candidates to file for the primary ballot in Indiana looms, set for 12 p.m. on February 9 according to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Holder calls on the community to back his vision for progress and change.