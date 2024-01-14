Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval

Former Manitoba premier and Progressive Conservative Leader, Heather Stefanson, has refuted allegations that she attempted to expedite the approval process for a contentious mining project.

The allegations, which suggest Stefanson may have exerted undue influence or pressure on the regulatory process, were lodged by two former cabinet ministers, Kevin Klein and Rochelle Squires.

The opposing New Democrats have filed complaints against Stefanson and former Tory economic development minister, Jeff Wharton.

The accusation centers around an alleged attempt to push through the approval of a silica sand mine operated by the Alberta-based Sio Silica Corp, located near Vivian in the Rural Municipality of Springfield.

The former ministers, Klein and Squires, claim that they were asked by Wharton on October 12 to approve an environmental license for the mining project before the new NDP government could be sworn in.