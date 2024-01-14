en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:29 pm EST
Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval

Former Manitoba premier and Progressive Conservative Leader, Heather Stefanson, has refuted allegations that she attempted to expedite the approval process for a contentious mining project.

The allegations, which suggest Stefanson may have exerted undue influence or pressure on the regulatory process, were lodged by two former cabinet ministers, Kevin Klein and Rochelle Squires.

The opposing New Democrats have filed complaints against Stefanson and former Tory economic development minister, Jeff Wharton.

The accusation centers around an alleged attempt to push through the approval of a silica sand mine operated by the Alberta-based Sio Silica Corp, located near Vivian in the Rural Municipality of Springfield.

The former ministers, Klein and Squires, claim that they were asked by Wharton on October 12 to approve an environmental license for the mining project before the new NDP government could be sworn in.

0
Canada Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
44 mins ago
Candle Ignition Triggers Major Fire at Coquitlam Homeless Encampment
In a harrowing incident on Saturday evening, a significant fire erupted at a homeless encampment in Coquitlam, near Highway 1 and United Boulevard. The fire, which witnesses described as large and intimidating, broke out around 5:30 p.m. Fortunately, despite the magnitude of the blaze, no injuries were reported. Swift Response by Coquitlam Fire Department The
Candle Ignition Triggers Major Fire at Coquitlam Homeless Encampment
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
59 mins ago
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Fear and Panic Ensue at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Amidst Shooter Rumors
1 hour ago
Fear and Panic Ensue at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Amidst Shooter Rumors
Ammonia Leak Swiftly Contained at University of Victoria's Ian Stewart Complex
48 mins ago
Ammonia Leak Swiftly Contained at University of Victoria's Ian Stewart Complex
Canada Mulls Cap on International Students Amid Housing Crisis
55 mins ago
Canada Mulls Cap on International Students Amid Housing Crisis
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
55 mins ago
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
Latest Headlines
World News
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
1 min
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
3 mins
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
3 mins
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
7 mins
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
12 mins
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
12 mins
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
15 mins
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
16 mins
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
19 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app