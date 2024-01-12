Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions

Former Lusaka Mayor, Daniel Chisenga, has issued a stark warning over the potential for unrest in the heart of Lusaka city if the Zambian State, via its police force, attempts to obstruct the Patriotic Front (PF) from carrying out a scheduled cleaning exercise. Despite being granted permission by the incumbent Lusaka Mayor, Chilando Chitangala, the state’s intervention could stoke tensions and ignite a wave of disorder and conflict in the city.

Fanning the Flames of Political Activism

The cleaning exercise, a seemingly mundane civic activity, comes under the shadow of political contention due to the participation of the Patriotic Front, a prominent political party in Zambia. Given the permission by Mayor Chitangala, any attempt by the state to halt this activity could be construed as a political move, marking it as a potential flashpoint in the city.

A Warning Voiced

Chisenga’s warning, while cautionary, underscores the delicate balance of order and potential chaos in the city. The former mayor’s words carry weight, hinting at the potential for violence and disruption if the state intervenes in the PF’s cleaning operations. His concerns go beyond just maintaining civic order; they imply a deep-seated worry over the escalating tensions arising from political activities in the city.

The State’s Role and Implications

While the specific reasons behind the State’s potential intervention in the cleaning exercise remain unclarified, their involvement could heighten the political stakes. Given the PF’s sanctioned involvement, any obstruction from the State could be read as an act of political aggression, potentially leading to an eruption of violence and chaos in the city.