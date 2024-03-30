Former Kwara Deputy Governor Peter Kisira Passes Away at 74, Governor AbdulRazaq Mourns Loss

The political landscape of Kwara State, Nigeria, has been marked by the passing of Peter Kisira, a distinguished former Deputy Governor, at the age of 74. His death, confirmed early Saturday by the state government, has cast a shadow of mourning over the region, prompting heartfelt condolences from current Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Advertisment

Legacy of Public Service

Peter Kisira, who held the deputy governorship alongside Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed from May 29, 2011, to May 29, 2019, is remembered for his substantial contributions to the state's administration and governance. His career, characterized by a climb to the rank of permanent secretary before venturing into politics, showcases a life dedicated to public service and community development. Governor AbdulRazaq, in his statement, emphasized Kisira's commendable public service and urged the people of Baruten and Kisira's family to take solace in his enduring legacies.

Reflections on a Life Well-Lived

Advertisment

The loss of Elder Kisira has prompted reflections on his role and impact within Kwara State's political and civil service spheres. Known for his dedication and service to the state, his passing is particularly poignant for those who worked closely with him and benefited from his leadership and mentorship. The governor's statement highlighted Kisira's dedication to good causes, underscoring the void his departure leaves in the hearts of many who knew him.

Communal Mourning and Condolences

As news of Kisira's death spreads, tributes and condolences from various quarters have begun to pour in, reflecting the high regard in which he was held. The governor's heartfelt message to Kisira's family and the people of Baruten encapsulates the collective grief and respect for the former deputy governor's contributions to Kwara State. His passing not only marks the end of an era but also challenges current and future leaders to emulate his dedication to service and community development.

The legacy of Peter Kisira, as remembered by Governor AbdulRazaq and the people of Kwara State, is one of unwavering commitment to public service and community welfare. His life's work, marked by significant political and administrative achievements, leaves an indelible mark on the state's development trajectory. As Kwara State mourns, the memory of Kisira's contributions and the lessons from his life's journey will continue to inspire and guide future generations.