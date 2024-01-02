en English
Former Indonesian Minister Rizal Ramli Passes Away, Leaving a Marked Legacy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Indonesia’s former senior minister, Rizal Ramli, has passed away at the age of 69, leaving behind a legacy marked by key roles within the Indonesian government. His death, which occurred while receiving medical treatment at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital in Jakarta, was confirmed by a family statement. The cause of death was not disclosed, and the family requested forgiveness for any shortcomings Rizal may have had during his lifetime.

The Political Journey of Rizal Ramli

Rizal Ramli’s political career spanned several decades and key positions within the Indonesian government. His term as the coordinating minister for investment and maritime affairs from August 2015 to July 2016 under President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo was a noteworthy chapter. However, his tenure in the Jokowi cabinet was not without controversy. He was known for his open criticism of the government, often clashing with other cabinet members.

A Legacy of Critical Stance and Aspirations

Prior to his ministerial appointments, Rizal was the head of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog). He also served in various ministerial positions during Abdurrahman Wahid’s presidency, including as the coordinating minister for the economy and finance minister from August 2000 to August 2001. His critical stance on economic issues was a defining feature of his career. Despite expressing aspirations to run in the 2019 presidential election, he did not gain the support of any political party.

Remembering Rizal Ramli

Rizal Ramli’s contribution to Indonesian politics will be remembered. His critical approach to economic issues and his unwavering commitment to his beliefs have left an indelible mark on the country’s political landscape. As Indonesia mourns his loss, the legacy of Rizal Ramli lives on.

Indonesia Obituary Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

