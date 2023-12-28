en English
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees ‘Long and Hard Battle Ahead’: The Role of INS Imphal

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:22 am EST
Former Indian Navy spokesperson, Navy Capt DK Sharma, hinted at a ‘long and hard battle ahead’, stirring speculations about an impending challenge that could test the mettle of the Indian Navy or the nation’s security apparatus. The cryptic nature of his statement, coupled with the mention of Qatar, capital punishment, and ‘PoulomiMSaha’ in the content tags, points towards a complex matrix of legal, diplomatic, and possibly international issues.

Indian Navy: Readiness amidst Challenges

In a recent interview with Captain Kamal Kumar Choudhury, the Commanding Officer of INS Imphal, India’s latest stealth destroyer, he shed light on the top priorities of the warship. These include conducting trials of the Barak-8 medium-range surface-to-air missile system and completing aviation trials. He also touched upon the historic significance of being the commissioning captain of a frontline destroyer.

Enhanced Surveillance along Maritime Boundaries

Following an attack on the commercial ship MV Chem Pluto, the Indian Coast Guard has escalated its surveillance efforts along the Indian maritime boundary in the Arabian Sea. This has entailed the deployment of four offshore patrol vessels, equipped with advanced helicopters, to carry out extended surveillance operations. The Navy, not to be outdone, has stationed three warships in the Arabian Sea. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has pledged to bring the perpetrators of the attacks to justice.

INS Imphal: A Game Changer for Indian Navy

INS Imphal, with its state-of-the-art capabilities, is gearing up for operational deployment on the high seas. Its arsenal includes the Barak-8 medium range surface-to-air missile system, BrahMos supersonic missile, Varunastra heavy-weight torpedoes, and anti-submarine rockets. The warship also prides itself on its advanced sensor and electronic warfare systems. INS Imphal has distinguished itself as the first Indian warship to fire the BrahMos missile and the first to provide separate accommodation for women officers and sailors. This marks a significant stride in gender inclusivity within the Indian Navy.

India Military Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

