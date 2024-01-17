Former ICE Director Accuses Biden Administration of Intentionally Weakening U.S. Border Security

Former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director, Tom Homan, has leveled serious accusations against President Joe Biden, asserting that the current administration has intentionally compromised the security of the U.S. border.

His observations, made during a testimony before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, have sparked an intense debate on the state of the nation's border security.

Homan, who served under six presidents, declared that President Biden is the first to deliberately unsecure the border.

This action, he believes, has instigated the greatest national security crisis since the 9/11 attacks. Homan criticized the current administration for dismantling successful border policies implemented during the Trump era, leading to complete chaos at the border.