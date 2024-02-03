Former Health Minister Rambukwella Arrested in Immunoglobulin Scandal

Former Health Minister and current Environment Minister of Sri Lanka, Keheliya Rambukwella, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and brought before the Maligakanda Magistrate's Court on February 3, 2024. Rambukwella's arrest is connected to allegations of complicity in the procurement of substandard human intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), a significant medical scandal that has rocked the nation.

From Ministerial Office to Courtroom

Rambukwella, who served as Health Minister before taking on his current role as Environment Minister, faced intense questioning by the CID for nearly ten hours. This grueling interrogation was part of an ongoing investigation into the importation of substandard Immunoglobulin injections. The former Health Minister was subsequently arrested and brought before the Maligakanda Magistrate's Court.

The Immunoglobulin Scandal

Investigations have revealed that forged documents were reportedly used to clear customs and procure a batch of vials containing human immunoglobulin. The alleged fraudulent procurement resulted in the misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs. 130 million, equivalent to the cost of 22,500 vials of IVIG. The scandal has led to several arrests, with Rambukwella being the highest-ranking official implicated so far.

As we continue to follow this case closely, it is clear that the implications of the immunoglobulin scandal are far-reaching. The arrest of a high-ranking official like Rambukwella underscores the gravity of the issue and the commitment to holding those responsible accountable.