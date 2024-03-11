Former Health Minister and Architectural Icon Gabriel Aduku Dies at 80

Chief Gabriel Aduku, the former Minister of State for Health and a distinguished Nigerian architect, passed away at the age of 80 in his Abuja residence on Monday, March 11, 2024. His illustrious career spanned various fields, including politics, where he significantly contributed to the People's Democratic Party's development, and architecture, where he left an indelible mark with his contributions to the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) and the Arewa Consultative Forum.

Aduku's architectural legacy is profound, having served as the President of the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria and the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria. During his tenure, he was instrumental in promoting professionalism within the sector and spearheaded initiatives to curb quackery in architectural practices.

His political influence was equally significant; as a founding member of the People's Democratic Party, he played a crucial role in the party's branding, designing its logo in 1998. Aduku's efforts in politics extended to his tenure as the Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, where he was a voice for unity and development.

A Pillar of the Community

Aside from his professional achievements, Aduku was revered in his community, holding the Igala title of Amana Ogohi 1, bestowed by the Ata of Igala Kingdom. His dedication to the Igala nation and his contributions to national development were widely recognized, making his loss deeply felt across Nigeria.

Tributes have poured in from various quarters, including from the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, who lauded Aduku's role as a man of peace and a great intellectual who elevated the Igala Kingdom on the national stage.