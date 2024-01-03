Former Health Minister Accused of Nepotism in Daughter’s Appointment

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has launched legal action against former health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, accusing her of nepotism in the appointment of her daughter, Dr. Ayesha Ali, as an assistant professor at King Edward Medical University. The appointment, according to ACE, was done without merit and in violation of established rules.

Abuse of Authority

ACE’s spokesperson has revealed that the inquiry into the matter indicates that Dr. Yasmin Rashid misused her authority as Health Minister to secure the job for her daughter. The case, filed at ACE’s headquarters in Lahore, has implicated both Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Dr. Ayesha Ali in these charges.

Violation of Age Limit

The investigation found that Dr. Ayesha Ali was ineligible for the position at the time of her appointment. At 47, she exceeded the maximum age limit of 40 years set for the assistant professor’s role. Notably, no application for age relaxation, as mandated by law, was submitted by Dr. Ayesha Ali.

Unfair Advantages and Rule Violations

Further complicating the matter, the inquiry determined that Dr. Ayesha Ali was unjustly favored during the interview process due to her mother’s influence as Health Minister. In a surprising turn of events, Dr. Ayesha Ali reportedly left the country shortly after her appointment, breaching the rules that govern such positions.

The ACE continues its probe into this case, casting a shadow on the integrity of the former minister and revealing the potential pitfalls of nepotism in public office.