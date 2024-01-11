en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Guatemala

Former Guatemala Minister Detained Amid Political Turmoil

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST
Former Guatemala Minister Detained Amid Political Turmoil

In a stark turn of events, Guatemala’s former interior minister, Napoleon Barrientos, has been detained on charges of breach of duties and disobedience. The charges follow the former minister’s alleged refusal to comply with orders to repress and disperse protests last year. These protests were in support of the legitimacy of the presidential election results, a heated topic that has brought thousands to the streets.

From Minister to Detainee

Barrientos, who served as the interior minister from January until October 2022, resigned under the weight of pressure from the prosecutor’s office and the top court. The retired military officer’s tenure was marked by a challenging period of nationwide protests, with 400 documented blockades. However, Barrientos insisted that resorting to force in such a volatile situation would have been irrational.

Behind the Arrest

Barrientos has suggested that there might be an ulterior motive behind his arrest. He has been called to testify, a move that has raised further questions about the political dynamics at play. Amidst the controversy, international players have begun to weigh in. The United States has expressed its support for Barrientos, with State Department official Brian Nichols commending the retired military officer’s defense of the right to peaceful protest.

A New Era for Guatemala

Meanwhile, Bernardo Arevalo, a congressman and former diplomat, has emerged victorious in the tumultuous elections. Arevalo, who has promised to tackle the endemic corruption plaguing the country, is set to assume the presidency. His impending inauguration stands against the backdrop of the country’s recent democratic backsliding and an increasing power struggle between the Attorney General and the President-elect.

0
Guatemala Politics United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Guatemala

See more
7 hours ago
San Ignacio Construction Worker Vanishes After Border Crossing
On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, a routine day morphed into an abyss of uncertainty for a San Ignacio family. Their son, 20-year-old construction worker, Arnold Gutierrez, set off to work and never returned. His last known location is a border crossing towards Santa Rosa, Peten, Guatemala, a path he treaded, unaccompanied, after parting ways with
San Ignacio Construction Worker Vanishes After Border Crossing
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
5 days ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
5 days ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
South Korea Sends Special Envoy to Guatemalan President's Inauguration
3 days ago
South Korea Sends Special Envoy to Guatemalan President's Inauguration
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
5 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
41 seconds
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
2 mins
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
3 mins
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli's Unseen Bond: A Tale of Mutual Admiration
3 mins
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli's Unseen Bond: A Tale of Mutual Admiration
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
4 mins
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
4 mins
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
4 mins
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
4 mins
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
5 mins
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
34 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app