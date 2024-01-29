Former Green Beret Pat Harrigan Slams Biden, Advocates for Veteran Leadership in Congress

Pat Harrigan, a former Green Beret and U.S. Army officer, is the latest to join a legion of critics condemning President Biden's leadership. His particular bone of contention? The handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, a maneuver he dubbed as 'criminally incompetent.' As Harrigan steps into the political ring once more, running for Congress in North Carolina, he brings with him the weight of his past experiences in combat and leadership roles in Afghanistan.

Harrigan's Political Journey

Harrigan's journey into politics is not a new endeavor. His first foray was in 2022, albeit an unsuccessful one. Unperturbed, he is back on the political battleground, this time as a Republican candidate for North Carolina's 10th Congressional District. His campaign echoes his belief that the United States needs more veterans in higher office, a sentiment drawn from his own military experiences and the lessons they taught him about leadership and strategic thinking.

Advocacy and Ambitions

Apart from his military background, Harrigan is also a successful entrepreneur operating a small firearms business. He is a staunch advocate for American manufacturing and entrepreneurship, viewing these as vital cogs in the machinery that keeps the American way of life secure. Should he secure a win in the upcoming election, Harrigan has charted out his priorities clearly. Tackling the crisis at the southern U.S. border heads his list of concerns. He is in favor of constructing a massive wall, a position that aligns him firmly with former President Trump's border policy.

A Call for Veteran Leadership

Harrigan's call for more veteran representation in politics underscores a pressing need to infuse fresh perspectives into the country's leadership. His advocacy for veterans in higher office is a call to arms, urging those with firsthand experience of war and conflict to step forward and guide the nation. Harrigan's campaign, as much as it is a personal quest for office, is also a clarion call for a new kind of leadership - one imbued with the grit, determination, and strategic prowess that he believes only a veteran can provide.