Ex-Governor Ugwuanyi Warns Enugu Youth Against 'Yahoo Boys'

In a heartfelt appeal to Enugu's youth, former Governor Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi cautioned against the perilous lure of 'yahoo boys' during a visit from his former Special Assistant, Dr. Owelle Ejikeme-Odumegwu. The meeting, held on February 14, 2024, resonated with the ex-governor's fervent plea for integrity and moral uprightness.

Ugwuanyi's impassioned words echoed the sentiment of a nation grappling with the rise of internet fraud. "Yahoo boys," a colloquial term for cybercriminals, have become an increasing concern in Nigeria, particularly among the younger generation. The former governor's message was clear: integrity and good character are the cornerstones of a successful life.

"Our youth must understand that integrity is paramount," Ugwuanyi emphasized. He urged young people to steer clear of the temptations offered by these illicit groups, warning of the dire consequences that could follow.

The Dangers of Deception

The former governor's warning was not without basis. In recent years, there have been numerous reports of young people being lured into these groups, only to be exploited for ritual purposes. Ugwuanyi's caution served as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that lie beneath the surface of these seemingly lucrative opportunities.

"Parents must guide their children against such paths," Ugwuanyi implored. "The allure of quick wealth is often a mirage, and the cost is too high to bear."

A Legacy of Service

The visit by Dr. Ejikeme-Odumegwu, Ugwuanyi's former Special Assistant, was an opportunity to reflect on the ex-governor's tenure. Dr. Ejikeme-Odumegwu expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve under Ugwuanyi, praising his efforts to establish modern hospitals and provide healthcare assistance to the less privileged in the state.

Ugwuanyi's legacy is one of service and dedication to the people of Enugu. His call for integrity and warning against the dangers of 'yahoo boys' is a testament to his commitment to the welfare of the state's youth.