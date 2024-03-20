Former Governor Larry Hogan Surges Ahead in Maryland Senate Race, Poll Reveals

Republican Larry Hogan has surged to a commanding lead in Maryland's Senate race, outpacing likely Democratic contenders by significant margins, a recent Washington Post-University of Maryland survey indicates. Despite Maryland's Democratic-leaning voter base, Hogan's bipartisan reputation and wide recognition seem to give him a robust advantage in the early stages of the campaign.

Advertisment

Unexpected Entry, Significant Lead

Hogan's unexpected entry into the race last month has quickly upended expectations. Known for his moderate stance and bipartisan approach during his gubernatorial terms, Hogan enjoys a solid base of support across the political spectrum. The poll, conducted March 5-12 among 1,004 registered Maryland voters, shows Hogan beating Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks by double digits in hypothetical matchups. Despite a preference among 55 percent of voters for Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, Hogan's individual favorability stands strong, with 64 percent viewing him positively, highlighting his cross-party appeal.

The Democratic Dilemma

Advertisment

On the Democratic side, the primary battle between Trone and Alsobrooks is still unfolding, with a significant portion of voters undecided. This uncertainty within the Democratic camp contrasts sharply with Hogan's clear and early lead, suggesting that the Democrats have yet to coalesce around a strong candidate to challenge Hogan's burgeoning campaign. The primary election, scheduled for May 14, will be a critical juncture for Democrats to consolidate support and strategize for the general election.

Implications for the General Election

While Hogan's lead in the polls is a positive sign for his campaign, the broader preference for Democratic control of the Senate underscores the complexities of Maryland's political landscape. Hogan's challenge will be to maintain his bipartisan appeal in a state that has traditionally leaned Democratic in federal elections. As the race progresses, the dynamics may shift, especially as the Democratic nominee solidifies and the campaign intensifies. Hogan's current lead sets the stage for a highly competitive and closely watched race.