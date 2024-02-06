Former Governor José Alperovich Faces Trial for Sexual Abuse and Rape

The trial of José Alperovich, the former governor and senator of Tucumán, Argentina, has begun, putting the spotlight on a case of alleged sexual abuse and rape that has sent shockwaves through the nation. Alperovich, who held power and influence in Tucumán, stands accused of a gruesome series of offenses against his niece, who was also his aide, between 2017 and 2019. The gravity of the charges levied against him could lead to a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Unraveling the Accusations

The alleged incidents took place in Tucumán and Buenos Aires, and the prosecution team, led by Santiago Vismara and Mariela Labozetta of the UFEM office against gender violence, has presented a damning list of charges. These include two counts of attempted sexual abuse and six counts of sexual violence aggravated by carnal knowledge. The victim, identified only as 'F. L.', began working for Alperovich in 2011 and has detailed nine instances of abuse, occurring during campaign rally commutes and at Alperovich's properties.

A High-Profile Trial

The trial is presided over by Judge Juan María Ramos Padilla of the Tribunal Oral Criminal (TOC) 29 and is set to last several months, with 81 witnesses, including Senator Juan Manzur, slated to testify. Amidst the mounting pressure, Alperovich has sought a jury trial and attempted to transfer the case to Tucumán, both of which requests have been denied.

Alperovich Denies Allegations

In a single-judge trial that both parties have agreed to, Alperovich has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting his desire for the truth to prevail in court. Despite the serious nature of the charges, the former governor remains steadfast in his belief in his innocence. The outcome of the trial will not only determine Alperovich's fate but will also serve as a landmark in Argentina's struggle against gender violence.