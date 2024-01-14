en English
Nigeria

Former Governor Fayose Celebrates Wife’s 60th Birthday

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Former Governor Fayose Celebrates Wife’s 60th Birthday

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, recently marked the 60th birthday of his wife, Feyisetan Fayose, in an intimate and heartfelt gathering.

The birthday celebration, likely held at the couple’s residence, was a testament to the deep affection and respect that Fayose has for his wife.

Amidst the beautifully decorated cake and colorful balloons, Feyisetan was the real star of the occasion as Fayose took the time to express his profound gratitude and love for her.

Fayose, during the celebration, presented Feyisetan with a bouquet of flowers, a symbol of his enduring affection for her.

He lauded her as a woman of exceptional character, a dedicated woman of prayer, and an indispensable pillar of support in his life.

The former Governor’s words painted a vivid picture of the deep bond between the couple and the significant role Feyisetan has played throughout their years together.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

