Former GOP Governors Advocate for Trump's Disqualification Under 14th Amendment

On an unprecedented occasion, a group of former Republican governors, including Marc Racicot of Montana, Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey, and William Weld of Massachusetts, have taken a firm stand against a member of their own party. They have filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, arguing that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from holding office under the 14th Amendment.

Preserving Constitutional Fidelity

The argument in their brief is rooted in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone who has engaged in 'insurrection or rebellion' against the U.S. from holding office. This section was implemented in the post-Civil War era to prevent Confederate leaders from returning to power, and it has now been invoked in the context of Trump's actions on January 6, 2021. The signatories of the brief argue that Trump's actions on that day amounted to an insurrection, thus making him ineligible for the presidency.

Substantiating the Claims

In an interview on MSNBC's The ReidOut, Racicot, the former Governor of Montana, explained the constitutional requirement that prevents anyone who has engaged in insurrection, after taking an oath to support the Constitution, from running for office. He referenced rulings by courts and statements by a Secretary of State to substantiate the claim of Trump's involvement in an insurrection. This stance is presented as non-partisan and is rooted in the governors' commitment to public service and constitutional fidelity.

This is the first time in U.S. history that the high court has been asked to rule on a case related to the 156-year-old clause of the 14th Amendment, making the case significant. Similar cases have been filed across the U.S., but Colorado's case is the only one to survive the legal test so far.