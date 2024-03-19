Former Gen. Mark Milley Testifies: U.S. Military Executed Remarkable Afghan Evacuation, but Nation-Building Efforts Fell Short

Former Generals Mark Milley and Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. recently testified before Congress, shedding light on the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Their testimonies highlighted the strategic and operational challenges faced during the evacuation, the decisions leading up to it, and the aftermath of a 20-year military engagement. This hearing sought to clarify the roles and decisions of military and administration officials in the events that led to the rapid fall of Kabul and the tragic attack at Kabul's airport.

Frm. Gen. Milley said, “The U.S. military performed one of the most incredible evacuations under pressure in recorded history ... At the end of 20 years, we the military, helped build... a state, but we could not forge a nation.”

Testimonies Reveal Decision-Making and Responsibility

Milley and McKenzie's testimonies provided a detailed account of the events and decisions that characterized the final days of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan. Milley emphasized the military's effort in executing one of the most challenging evacuations under pressure, while also admitting the inability to unify Afghanistan as a nation despite two decades of military and governmental efforts. McKenzie took personal responsibility for the Abbey Gate attack, highlighting the immediate and painful consequences of the strategic decisions made. Both generals discussed the late initiation of evacuation efforts, attributing it to delays in orders and the underestimation of the Taliban's rapid advance.

Scrutiny of the Biden Administration's Role

The hearings also became a platform for critiquing the Biden administration's handling of the withdrawal. The generals pointed out the shortcomings in the administration's approach, including the decision to fully withdraw forces without retaining a residual force that could have potentially prevented the Taliban's swift takeover. This criticism was set against the backdrop of the administration's defense, which pointed to constraints imposed by agreements made by previous administrations and the challenging situation inherited by them. Despite these debates, the focus remained on understanding the chaotic evacuation and the loss of lives, especially the attack at Kabul's airport which resulted in significant U.S. and Afghan casualties.

Reflections on a Two-Decade Military Engagement

The testimonies of Milley and McKenzie not only highlighted the logistical and strategic challenges faced during the withdrawal but also prompted a broader reflection on the 20-year military engagement in Afghanistan. The discussions underscored the complexity of building a state and an army, while also grappling with the inherent challenges in fostering a unified national identity. The hearings left a lasting question about the legacy of the U.S. involvement in Afghanistan and the lessons learned from its ultimate outcome.

The congressional testimonies of Generals Milley and McKenzie have opened a window into the intricate and fraught process of withdrawing from Afghanistan. As policymakers and military leaders dissect these events, the broader implications for U.S. foreign policy and military strategy remain a topic of intense discussion and reflection. The lessons drawn from the Afghanistan withdrawal will likely influence future U.S. engagements abroad, underscoring the importance of strategic foresight, interagency coordination, and the unpredictable nature of military withdrawals.