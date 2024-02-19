Former Frontex Chief Joins France's Far-Right: EU Politics Rocked by Leggeri's Move

In an unexpected twist that has sent ripples across the European political landscape, Fabrice Leggeri, the former head of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, known as Frontex, has aligned himself with France's far-right National Rally party. This move not only reflects Leggeri's personal political stance but also underlines the growing tensions within the European Union over migration policies.

A New Chapter in a Controversial Career

Leggeri's tenure at Frontex, from January 2015 until his resignation in 2022, was marked by a steadfast approach to border control, focusing on law enforcement and the prevention of irregular migration. His leadership saw a significant increase in the agency's budget, aimed at bolstering Europe's borders against the backdrop of a migration crisis that has challenged the continent's unity and humanitarian values. However, Leggeri's strategies and the agency's alleged involvement in illegal pushbacks of migrants have been subjects of intense scrutiny and criticism.

Stepping into the political arena, Leggeri has now declared his candidacy for the European elections as part of the National Rally, a party known for its staunch anti-immigration stance. Positioned third on the party's list, Leggeri brings to the table his extensive experience in border management and a critical voice against the European Commission's migration policies, which he accuses of promoting "migratory submersion."

EU Migration Policy at a Crossroads

The European Union's struggle with migration is a story of tragedy, political division, and complex humanitarian considerations. The Mediterranean Sea, a perilous crossing for thousands of migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in North Africa, has become a symbol of this ongoing crisis. The EU's efforts to save lives at sea are juxtaposed against the dark realities of people-smuggling and the political fallout from the high number of arrivals.

Leggeri's criticism of the EU's approach, advocating for a more stringent border control policy, highlights the internal conflicts within the Union. Political tensions have been particularly evident between key EU figures, such as Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, and Ylva Johansson, the commissioner for home affairs, over the direction and management of Frontex. These disputes reflect broader disagreements on how to balance humanitarian responsibilities with the need for security and control.

From Border Control to Political Ambition

The transition of Fabrice Leggeri from the head of Frontex to a political figure within the National Rally underscores a pivotal moment in the discourse on migration in Europe. His resignation followed an investigation by the EU's anti-fraud office, which confirmed abuses under his watch, casting a shadow over his tenure. Yet, his move to join the National Rally signals his unwavering commitment to influencing European migration policy from a new vantage point.

Leggeri's decision to enter politics, fighting for stricter border control and against what he perceives as the European Commission's lenient migration policies, ignites a debate on the future of Europe's borders. His stance resonates with a significant portion of the European populace concerned with security and cultural identity, setting the stage for a contentious debate in the upcoming European elections.