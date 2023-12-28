Former Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin Accuses Malaysian PM and MACC of Political Witch Hunt

In a riveting development, former finance minister of Malaysia, Daim Zainuddin, has broken his silence, accusing Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of instigating a political witch hunt. Daim, under the scanner of an ongoing anti-corruption investigation, has vehemently denied any misconduct or wrongdoing by himself or his family.

Voicing Concerns Over Unprofessional Conduct

His accusations extend to MACC chief, Azam Baki, whom he charges with unprofessional behavior. Allegations suggest that Baki has made public prejudicial comments and potentially leaked information regarding the investigation. Daim expressed that despite repeated queries, he was left uninformed about the specific charges levied against him.

Ilham Tower Seizure: A Turning Point

The tension escalated when MACC seized the family-owned Ilham Tower, a prime commercial property in Kuala Lumpur. This move by MACC has stirred apprehension within the political and business circles of Malaysia, hinting at a potential wider crackdown on corruption by Prime Minister Anwar’s administration.

The Battle For Reputation

Daim, who had hitherto remained silent out of respect for the investigative process, felt compelled to respond due to the public comments made by Anwar and MACC. He has voiced concerns about the fairness and integrity of Malaysia’s institutions, stressing on the essence of an unbiased investigation and prosecution process. Daim has engaged legal counsel and is mulling over taking action to counter the unfolding situation.