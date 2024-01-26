Former FBI Official Violated Hatch Act, Finds U.S. Office of Special Counsel

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) has determined that a former assistant special agent in charge at the FBI's Washington, D.C., Field Office violated the Hatch Act. The Hatch Act is a federal law that prohibits government employees from engaging in political activities while in their official capacity. The violation in question pertains to the posting of political content on social media.

Whistleblower Allegations and OSC's Findings

Allegations against the former FBI official, identified as Timothy Thibault, were brought forth by whistleblowers, who claimed a 'pattern of active public partisanship.' They suggested that this partisan behaviour could have influenced politically sensitive investigations involving former President Donald Trump and Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. The OSC found merit in these allegations, determining that Thibault indeed shared a message from a partisan political group on Twitter. This act was deemed a violation of the Hatch Act.

Implications for the FBI and Future Conduct

The OSC's findings underscore an ongoing scrutiny of the FBI, particularly regarding the impartiality and conduct of its officials in politically sensitive cases. The violation by Thibault was severe enough to warrant a warning of potential disciplinary action if he repeats such behaviour in the future.

Senatorial Involvement and Subsequent Actions

The official was referred to the OSC by Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa. Grassley's referral came in the wake of 'criminal information' received from over 40 confidential sources on Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and James Biden. The outcome of the OSC's investigation into Thibault underscores the significance of maintaining political neutrality in such high-ranking positions within the federal government.