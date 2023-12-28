Former European Commission President Jacques Delors Dies at 98

Europe mourns the passing of Jacques Delors, former president of the European Commission and a pivotal figure in European politics, who died in Paris at the age of 98. Delors, a significant architect of the European Union’s most substantial era of integration, was instrumental in the establishment of the single market and the euro.

Delors’ Vision and Contributions

Delors was known for his vision of Europe as a federation of nation-states and his tireless dedication to European integration. His transformative impact on the European Community, which evolved into the European Union during his tenure, has left an indelible mark on Europe’s history. He was also a staunch advocate for economic discipline and political unity, holding various roles, including French finance minister and a member of the European Parliament.

Legacy in European Integration

Delors’ work culminated in the establishment of the single currency, which became irreversible by the end of his term. His commitment to European unity led to friction with UK leaders, notably Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who viewed him as a symbol of Brussels overreach. Despite his critics, Delors persevered in his pursuit of a unified Europe, demonstrating both courage and resilience.

Delors and the Erasmus Programme

Among his numerous achievements, Delors established the Erasmus programme, fostering a greater EU identity among young Europeans and encouraging cross-cultural exchange and understanding. This initiative has had a profound impact on the lives of countless students, promoting a sense of shared European identity and unity.

In France, Delors was highly regarded for reforming the centre-left under President Francois Mitterrand. He was considered by many as the greatest president France never had. His passing has prompted tributes from across Europe, acknowledging his lasting legacy and contributions to the EU. Even after his retirement, Delors remained a passionate advocate for the EU, leaving behind a legacy and a vision that continues to shape modern Europe.