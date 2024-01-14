Former Deputy NSA McFarland Attributes Houthi Terrorist Designation to Trump’s Legacy

In a recent appearance on Fox & Friends, KT McFarland, a former Deputy National Security Advisor under Michael Flynn in the Trump administration, credited the Trump administration’s designation of the Houthis as a terrorist organization for preventing Houthi militant attacks on the United States. McFarland suggested that the Trump administration’s policies, including low oil prices and sanctions on Iranian oil, depleted the resources of Iran and its proxies, such as the Houthis, curtailing their ability to attack the U.S.

Controversial Designation of Houthis as Terrorists

The Trump administration’s last-minute move to classify the Houthis as a terrorist organization was controversial. Critics perceived it as reckless, potentially destabilizing for Yemen, and the broader Gulf region. Despite the designation, the Houthis continued their attacks on Saudi assets throughout Trump’s presidency, undermining the argument of the policy’s effectiveness.

Reversal of Trump’s Policies under Biden

McFarland also attacked the Biden administration for reversing Trump’s policies, which she believes contributed to the resurgence of attacks. The Biden administration did revoke the terrorist label for the Houthis in 2021, a move that met with mixed reactions.

Airstrikes on Houthi Targets and the Ongoing Conflict

Recent U.S./UK airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen have stirred bipartisan dissatisfaction, prompting suggestions that McFarland and other Trump administration officials should refrain from advising the Biden administration. The ongoing conflict between Houthi forces and the Saudi-backed coalition has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis, a situation further complicated by the shifting policies of different U.S. administrations.