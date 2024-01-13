Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident

In a tragic turn of events, former president of the Conservative Party of British Columbia, Darryl Seres, lost his life in a car accident in Maple Ridge on January 5. The collision, involving a white Pontiac Sunfire and a grey Honda Civic, occurred at the Haney Bypass by 227 Street.

Conservative Party Mourns the Loss of Seres

The Conservative Party of BC expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Seres, a figure they described as a mentor and friend. His impact on the party was profound, with his passion and dedication to conservatism leaving an indelible mark on its members and policies.

A Tribute to a Dedicated Conservative

Seres, a candidate for the Boundary-Similkameen riding, was renowned for his unwavering commitment to the party and his volunteer work. His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes online, with many acknowledging his valuable contributions. In a fitting tribute, the party plans to honor his memory with the creation of the Darryl Seres Award for dedicated volunteers.

Investigations Underway

The driver of the Pontiac Sunfire, a 39-year-old man from Abbotsford, also perished at the scene. The driver of the Honda Civic, on the other hand, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The police have launched an investigation into the crash and have called on the public for witnesses and footage. They also offer support services to witnesses who may be impacted by the incident.