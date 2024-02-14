Former Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Laments Party's Decline and Calls for Overhaul

Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Congress leader and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President, has voiced his dismay over the decline of the grand old party due to the "weaknesses and arrogance" of a select few.

The recent departure of Ashok Chavan from Congress has been cited by Azad as a significant blow for the party. "The contributions made by Chavan were immense, and his decision to leave will not be without consequences," he said.

The Unraveling of a Political Powerhouse

Azad's comments come at a critical juncture for the Congress party, which has seen its power and influence wane in recent years. The loss of key leaders like Chavan, who joined the BJP on Tuesday, has only added to the party's woes.

Azad, who himself left Congress last year to form the DPAP, has been a vocal critic of the party's current leadership. He has accused them of arrogance and neglect, and has called for a complete overhaul of the party's structure and policies.

The Importance of Maharashtra

In his latest remarks, Azad emphasized the importance of Maharashtra for Congress's revival. "Maharashtra is the only state in India where Congress can still make a comeback," he said. "In other major states like UP and Bengal, the party has already ended."

Azad's comments reflect the growing importance of regional politics in India. With the BJP's dominance at the national level, opposition parties are increasingly looking to regional strongholds to build their base and challenge the ruling party.

Chavan's Decision

Chavan's decision to join the BJP has been viewed by many as a major setback for Congress. A three-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Chavan was seen as a key leader in the party's efforts to regain power in the state.

When asked about his decision, Chavan said that he had made the move based on the "nation's mood". He refrained from commenting on Congress, attributing everything to karma.

Azad, however, was more forthcoming in his assessment of the situation. "The decline of Congress is due to the weaknesses and arrogance of a few individuals," he said. "They have forgotten the values and principles that the party was built upon."

As the political landscape in India continues to shift, the Congress party finds itself at a crossroads. With key leaders leaving and regional strongholds under threat, the party must find a way to regroup and rebuild if it hopes to remain a relevant force in Indian politics.

Azad's call for a complete overhaul of the party's structure and policies may be a step in the right direction. But with the BJP's dominance at the national level, it remains to be seen whether Congress can rise to the challenge.

In the meantime, the loss of leaders like Chavan is a stark reminder of the uphill battle that lies ahead.

The grand old party of Indian politics must find a way to reconnect with the people and regain their trust if it hopes to reclaim its former glory.

The future of Indian democracy may very well depend on it.