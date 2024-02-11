Former Congress Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam Declares Support for PM Narendra Modi

In an unexpected turn of events, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a former Congress leader, has declared his allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This announcement comes after Krishnam's recent expulsion from the Congress party due to 'anti-party' remarks.

A Promise Shifted

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, once a dedicated Congress member, had made a promise to Rajiv Gandhi during his teenage years. This pledge held firm throughout his political career until now. However, at his current age, Krishnam has decided to stand with PM Modi for the rest of his life.

Krishnam's expulsion from the Congress party was swiftly announced following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this encounter, he extended an invitation to the Prime Minister for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing gratitude towards PM Modi, Krishnam publicly thanked him for accepting the invitation. Simultaneously, he criticized some decisions taken by the Congress' top leadership, including their non-participation in the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishthan' ceremony despite receiving an invitation.

A Critical Shift

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the former Congress leader, and head of the Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh were expelled from the party for six years due to indiscipline and repeated public statements against the party. Post his expulsion, Krishnam pledged his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a scathing critique, Krishnam accused the Congress party of disrespecting leaders like Sachin Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He also expressed his disappointment over the Congress party's decision to skip the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

A Political Past

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a former Congress leader, had previously contested Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 on a Congress ticket but lost both times. Despite his electoral losses, he remained a vocal member of the Congress party until his recent expulsion.

Following his expulsion, Krishnam took to a microblogging site and said 'राम और राष्ट्र पर समझदारी नहीं कर सकत' (Cannot compromise on Ram and Nation). This statement echoes the sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha speech.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam's political shift is a significant development in India's political landscape. His decision to pledge support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after decades of association with the Congress party marks a noteworthy change.

As Acharya Pramod Krishnam embarks on this new political journey, all eyes are on him and the ripple effects his decision may have on the broader political sphere.

