Former CNPC Chairman Wang Yilin under Scrutiny in Corruption Probe

The specter of corruption looms large over China's oil industry as Wang Yilin, former chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), finds himself in the crosshairs of the nation's top disciplinary and anti-corruption bodies.

A joint investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission (NSC) is currently underway, scrutinizing Wang's activities for suspected severe violations of discipline and law.

The CCDI and NSC, esteemed watchdogs for ethical and legal conduct within Communist Party and government institutions, made the investigation official through a statement released on February 2. Tasked with enforcing discipline and combating corruption among officials, these bodies are at the forefront of China's ongoing push to root out graft and uphold the integrity of its institutions.

Before his tenure as CNPC chairman, Wang helmed the China National Offshore Oil Corp, or CNOOC, parent of CNOOC Ltd. CNPC, in turn, is the parent of PetroChina. The news of Wang’s investigation has sent ripples through the industry, as it marks another in a series of high-profile investigations into Chinese oil companies and their officials.