Politics

Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X

Social media platform X is accelerating its transition into a video-first platform with its latest announcement. The platform, now under the helm of Elon Musk, has unveiled a new exclusive show featuring former CNN anchor, Don Lemon. Aptly named ‘The Don Lemon Show’, the series will delve into a plethora of subjects ranging from politics and culture to sports and entertainment. With three 30-minute episodes scheduled every week, it is evident that X is determined to prioritize video content in its bid to boost user engagement.

X’s Video-First Strategy

This strategic move comes on the heels of the platform’s previous partnership with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an exclusive show. It is a clear testament to X’s commitment to become a “video-first platform”. The company’s latest data reveals that users spend an astounding 80% of their time on the platform watching videos, underlining the significance of this strategic shift. Moreover, X has seen nearly 30% year-on-year growth in views, further reinforcing the efficacy of this approach.

Advertising and Brand Safety

In addition to its focus on video content, X has also announced a collaboration with Integral Ad Science for vertical video ad placements. This exhibits a clear emphasis on not only video content but also advertising on the platform. By ensuring brand safety in its ad placements, X is demonstrating its commitment to providing a secure and beneficial environment for advertisers, thus enticing more brands to partner with the platform.

Don Lemon’s New Venture

Don Lemon’s involvement with X comes following his departure from CNN in April. The network stated they had amicably parted ways with the anchor, although the reasons behind this exit remain undisclosed. Lemon, on his part, expressed immense enthusiasm for his new venture with X, which he dubbed as “the biggest space for free speech in the world“. He further underscored the importance of an avenue that encourages open debate and discussion, hinting at the potential direction his new show might take.

Politics
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

