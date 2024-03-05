Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa Honored by Idiga, Billava, Deevaru Communities for Distinguished Service

In a notable convergence at Sagar, leaders of the Idiga, Billava, and Deevaru castes felicitated former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, acknowledging his substantial contributions towards the welfare of their communities. This event, held on Tuesday, saw a significant turnout from the Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts, underscoring the widespread appreciation for Yediyurappa's efforts in enhancing the lives of the less privileged sections during his tenure.

Commendable Contributions and Community Impact

Former Minister and current BJP State Vice President, Hartal Halappa, highlighted Yediyurappa's relentless advocacy for the poor and downtrodden. Emphasizing the non-caste-based nature of Yediyurappa's endeavors, Halappa recounted the former CM's initiatives, such as the Bhagyalakshmi scheme and the distribution of bicycles to girl students, which significantly boosted female educational participation. These measures, according to Halappa, have had a profound impact on the Idiga, Deevaru, Billava, and other sub-castes, reiterating the inclusive nature of Yediyurappa's governance.

Legacy of Welfare Schemes

Kota Srinivas Poojari, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, lauded the Bhagyalakshmi scheme for its extensive reach, benefiting lakhs of families across the state. He also praised Yediyurappa for implementing schemes that enabled children from families of toddy tappers to pursue higher education and professional careers. Accepting the felicitation, Yediyurappa expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people, drawing attention to the support he received from the Idiga, Billava, Deevaru communities during his political journey.

Reflections and Future Prospects

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra provided insights into the long-term benefits of the Bhagyalakshmi scheme, which, 18 years post-launch, is set to financially support the intended beneficiaries. The event also touched upon the political representation of the Idiga community, comparing the inclusion of community members in the state cabinet during the BJP and Congress governments. This felicitation serves not only as a recognition of Yediyurappa's contributions but also as a reflection on the ongoing political and social dynamics within Karnataka.

As the community and political leaders continue to honor Yediyurappa's legacy, the event underscores the importance of inclusive governance and the impactful role of welfare schemes in transforming the lives of the marginalized. It prompts a broader reflection on the efficacy of political leadership in addressing the needs of diverse communities, setting a precedent for future administrations to follow.