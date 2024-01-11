en English
Politics

Former Civil Servant Critiques Counter Terrorism Course at Kings College

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:24 pm EST
Former Civil Servant Critiques Counter Terrorism Course at Kings College

In a revealing critique, Anna Stanley, a former civil servant, has shed light on her experience with the ‘Issues in Countering Terrorism’ course at Kings College. The course, organized by the Centre for Defence Studies, is designed for UK civil servants and Counter Terrorism professionals. However, Stanley’s account of the course paints a disheartening picture.

Perceived Bias and Political Induction

Stanley describes the course as both depressing and indoctrinating, suggesting it propagates a politically biased and anti-government perspective. This, she contends, contributes to a distorted understanding of extremism and terrorism, thereby posing a significant national security risk.

Post-modern Identity Politics and Cultural Relativism

The course’s lecturers, some of whom are former high-ranking officials, have been accused by Stanley of promoting post-modern identity politics and cultural relativism. She argues that such ideologies breed moral apathy and luxury attitudes that remain detached from the harsh realities of terrorism.

Controversial Course Content

Stanley also scrutinizes the course’s content, which revolves around the complex issue of defining terrorism. A particular point of contention was an attendee’s presentation, which labeled the Prevent strategy—a core part of the UK’s Counter Terrorism Strategy—as racist. The course also delved into contentious topics such as state power, civil liberties, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Stanley perceived some of the material as implicitly anti-Israel.

Imbalanced Emphasis and Omissions

Stanley further criticizes the course’s disproportionate emphasis on right-wing extremism, which she believes is inconsistent with government findings. She also noted the conspicuous absence of any discussion relating to the relevance of immigration to UK terrorism.

In her conclusion, Stanley suggests that the course’s overarching message intimates that Islamist extremism is overplayed and that society should focus on suppressing far-right figures such as Douglas Murray and Joe Rogan.

Politics Terrorism United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

