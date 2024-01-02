Former Cincinnati City Councilman Begins 16-Month Corruption Sentence

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld is expected to report to a federal prison in Ashland, Kentucky today, marking the commencement of his 16-month sentence for public corruption-related charges. These charges stem from allegations of accepting campaign donations in exchange for his support of a downtown development project. As a part of his sentence, Sittenfeld is also mandated to pay $40,000 in fines.

A Delayed Sentence

Originally slated to begin his imprisonment in December, Sittenfeld’s reporting date was deferred to today after a judge approved a motion for delay. This delay provided Sittenfeld’s defense additional time to appeal the sentence, seeking to transform the imprisonment into probation.

Charges and Conviction

Sittenfeld was convicted on charges of bribery and attempted extortion. Despite the conviction, his attorneys maintain that he did not commit a quid pro quo, a claim central to their ongoing appeal. They contend that Sittenfeld’s actions were within the legal bounds of campaign financing, and that the exchange of campaign donations for political support does not constitute corruption.

Post-Imprisonment Probation

After serving his term at the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland, Sittenfeld will be subject to a year of supervised release, a form of probation. This period serves as a transition phase, facilitating the reintegration of the former city councilman into society while ensuring the rectitude of his actions.