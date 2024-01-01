en English
Military

Former CIA Officer Likens Ukrainian Officials to ‘Rats Fleeing Titanic’ Amidst Escalating Conflict

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Former CIA Officer Likens Ukrainian Officials to ‘Rats Fleeing Titanic’ Amidst Escalating Conflict

In an evocative comparison likening Ukrainian officials to ‘rats fleeing the Titanic,’ former CIA officer Larry Johnson has stirred controversy. His analogy suggests that the Ukrainian leadership’s actions indicate their perception of the imminent end of Ukraine in the escalating conflict. This metaphor, drawn from the iconic scene from the movie ‘Titanic,’ implies that like the rats seeking lifeboats, Ukrainian officials are attempting to escape amidst the crisis.

Metaphor Reflecting Crisis

The Donbass crisis, which has morphed into a proxy war between NATO and Russia, has seen tens of millions of Ukrainians flee their homeland, further intensifying the situation. Johnson’s remarks provide a critical lens on the current state of Ukraine’s leadership and their handling of the pressing military situation engulfing the nation.

(Also Read: U.S. Releases Final Tranche of Military Aid for Ukraine amid Political Impasse)

Underlying Tensions

Adding fuel to the fire, US intelligence agencies suspect that elements within the Ukrainian government authorized a car bombing that led to the death of Aleksandr Dugin’s daughter—a Kremlin-connected far-right ideologue. While it remains unclear who exactly within the US believes was responsible for sanctioning the killing, concerns have been raised in Washington that such attacks may trigger Moscow to retaliate against senior Ukrainian officials.

US Support Amidst Crisis

Amidst these tensions, the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, travelled to Ukraine for covert discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, providing crucial intelligence about Russian military intentions. The visit, which follows those of other top U.S. officials such as Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman and Defense Undersecretary Colin Kahl, underscored the continued US support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

(Also Read: Russian Ambassador Criticizes US Military Aid to Ukraine as ‘Bloody New Year’s Gift’)

Johnson’s critique of the Ukrainian officials for their lack of immediate response and firmness in providing military and financial aid to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s latest attacks, draws attention to the dire need for a strong response to dictators’ brutality, much like Winston Churchill’s resolve and urgency.

Military Politics Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

