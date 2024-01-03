en English
Politics

Former CIA Director Testifies Intervention at Biden’s Behest

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Former acting CIA director Mike Morell has reportedly testified that Antony Blinken, now Secretary of State, reached out to him in October 2020, seeking his assistance to counter the Hunter Biden laptop story. The solicitation came just days after the New York Post had published an email that purportedly showed Hunter Biden introducing a Ukrainian business partner to his father, then Vice President Joe Biden.

Morell’s Agreement and Intervention

Morell, who was on the list of potential candidates for the position of CIA director under Biden, confessed that he acceded to the request because he wanted Biden to win the election. In response to this request, Morell arranged a letter that was signed by a group of 51 former intelligence officials. This letter alleged that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.

The Backdrop of the Intervention

The decision to draft such a letter was made after Morell carried out some research and sought counsel from retired CIA senior operations officer Marc Polymeropoulos. The letter was widely circulated and played a significant role in propagating the narrative that the laptop story was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

The Implications of Morell’s Testimony

Morell’s testimony brings to light the extent of the Biden campaign’s effort to downplay and discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story in the run-up to the 2020 election. It raises questions about the role of intelligence officials in shaping public opinion and the potential misuse of their expertise for political gain.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

