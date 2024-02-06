Former Casey Council Members Eye Re-election Amidst Corruption Scandal

Former councillors of Casey Council in Melbourne's south-east, dismissed amidst a significant corruption scandal, are contemplating running for re-election in the forthcoming local elections. This development unfolded after the council was terminated in 2020 due to an investigation by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC), probing allegations of improper conduct involving developer John Woodman. Woodman was accused of swaying planning decisions via private payments and campaign donations. Despite detailed investigations and public evidence, none of the main figures in the scandal have been charged or convicted, rendering all former councillors eligible to run again.

Former Mayor Urges Colleagues to Nominate

Susan Serey, the mayor during the council's dismissal, has encouraged her former colleagues to nominate for the October elections. She invoked the distressing suicide of former mayor Amanda Stapledon in her appeal for action. It's worth noting that IBAC's Operation Sandon, which led to the council's dismissal, didn't have the authority to make findings of criminal conduct but forwarded evidence to the Office of Public Prosecutions.

Among those contemplating a comeback is former deputy mayor Wayne Smith, who was found to have benefited from Woodman's campaign donations. Other potential candidates include former councillors Gary Rowe Rosalie Crestani, and Rex Flannery, who was not accused of any wrongdoing. Damien Rosario, also not implicated in the report, is rumoured to be gearing up for a run.

Concerns Over Lack of Legal Action

The absence of legal action against the individuals involved in the scandal has raised concerns among potential candidates and the community. Some are expressing apprehensions that the upcoming election could devolve into a 'circus' if former councillors re-enter the political arena without clear resolutions from IBAC concerning potential charges.