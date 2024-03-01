Former Canadian PM Brian Mulroney, Architect of NAFTA, Passes Away at 84

Brian Mulroney, the 18th Prime Minister of Canada, known for his pivotal role in the signing of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and his efforts against apartheid in South Africa, died at the age of 84. His tenure, marked by significant economic and environmental policies, ended amidst controversies over financial misdealings.

Legacy of Leadership

Mulroney's political career was distinguished by his charismatic leadership and profound impact on Canada's international relations, particularly with the United States and Mexico through NAFTA. Despite facing later criticism, his contributions to environmental issues and global diplomacy are notable, including his stance against apartheid and initiatives to address acid rain.

Controversies and Criticisms

Although Mulroney's achievements in office were significant, his post-political life was marred by accusations of influence-peddling and financial improprieties. These allegations overshadowed his earlier accomplishments, leading to a mixed legacy. However, his skills as a debater and his bilingualism were widely acknowledged.

Tributes and Rememberances

Following his death, tributes from political figures across Canada and beyond highlighted Mulroney's dedication to public service and his lasting impact on the country. Leaders acknowledged his bold reforms and leadership on the world stage, reflecting on his complex legacy with respect and admiration.