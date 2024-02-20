Former Business Secretaries Slam UK Government's Industrial Strategy Oversight

In a heated session in the House of Commons, the spotlight was turned unforgivingly on the UK government's handling of infrastructure investment and procurement. A critical dialogue unfolded, revealing a tumultuous journey of overspending and mismanagement, with projects such as ferries, HS2, Hinkley Point C, Shared Services, Crossrail, and Great Western electrification taking center stage. The fiscal hemorrhage surpassing 100 billion pounds in overspending has sparked outrage and concern among taxpayers and politicians alike.

The Chorus of Criticism

Leading the charge were former business secretaries, who stepped into the fray to voice their disapproval and concern over the current state of affairs. Greg Clark, a Conservative, did not mince words as he lamented the disbandment of the industrial strategy council as an 'unnecessary act of vandalism'. Joining him were Peter Mandelson of Labour and Vince Cable of the Liberal Democrats, creating a rare tripartite alliance across the political spectrum. Their testimonies before the parliament's business and trade committee were not just criticisms but a clarion call for a reevaluation of the UK's approach towards industrial strategy and procurement processes.

The Global Context and Domestic Dilemma

The discourse extended beyond the shores of the UK, touching on the aggressive industrial strategies adopted by global powerhouses such as the US, EU, and China. These countries, according to the former secretaries, have been actively subsidizing and promoting their domestic industries amidst growing geopolitical rivalries. The absence of a coherent and competitive industrial strategy in the UK was highlighted as a significant setback, positioning British companies at a competitive disadvantage on the international stage. The debate underscores a deeper ideological divide within the Conservative party itself, between advocates of market forces and proponents of government intervention in industry.

A Call for Renewed Focus

The abolition of the industrial strategy council in 2021 under business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was specifically targeted as a pivotal misstep. The former secretaries argued that this move eliminated a crucial platform for dialogue and collaboration between business leaders and the government. The essence of their testimony was not just a critique but a plea for a return to a more strategic, well-planned, and managed approach to industrial policy and infrastructure projects. The importance of an industrial strategy was underscored, not just for business stability but for national security and global competitiveness.

The session in the House of Commons was more than a debate; it was a reflection of a broader concern about the direction of UK's industrial policy and the imperative need for strategic foresight and accountability. As the echoes of criticism continue to reverberate, the call for action is clear: a reassessment of the UK's industrial strategy and procurement processes is not just advisable but essential for the nation's economic health and global standing.