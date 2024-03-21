Former British Soldier Shaun Pinner Recounts Six Months in Russian Captivity at Exclusive Event

Marking a decade of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, The Independent is set to host a riveting virtual event featuring former British Army soldier Shaun Pinner, who will detail his harrowing experience of being captured and imprisoned in Russian-occupied Ukraine. Scheduled for Thursday, 21 March, at 1pm GMT, this event promises an in-depth look into the dark realities of war through Pinner's eyes, alongside journalist Tim White.

Shaun Pinner's Journey from Soldier to POW

Shaun Pinner, originally from Watford, served in the British Army's Royal Anglian Regiment for nine years before joining the Ukrainian military in 2018, as Ukraine fortified its armed forces following the annexation of Crimea by Russia. His involvement in the conflict led to his capture during the siege of Mariupol, and he was subsequently held in a Black Site by Russian forces. There, Pinner endured extreme torture, including electric shocks, stabbings, and beatings, all while attempting to stay strong alongside fellow prisoners of war.

Exclusive Insight into War's Grim Underbelly

This virtual event not only commemorates ten years of conflict in Ukraine but also provides a rare opportunity for attendees to gain firsthand knowledge of the impact of war on individuals. Pinner's account will shed light on the human aspect of geopolitical struggles, revealing the personal cost of war. Participants will have the chance to engage directly with Pinner and White, asking questions and gaining understanding beyond conventional news narratives.

Joining the Event

Interested individuals are encouraged to sign up for a free ticket to this exclusive webinar. This is a unique chance to hear directly from someone who has experienced the brutal realities of war and imprisonment. The event is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and a reminder of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. For more information and to register, attendees can follow the link provided by The Independent.

The discussion between Shaun Pinner and Tim White, facilitated by The Independent, promises to be a compelling narrative of survival, resilience, and the unyielding human spirit in the face of adversity. By bringing to light the personal stories behind the headlines, this event aims to foster a deeper understanding of the complexities and human costs involved in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.