Former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya Arrested Over Alleged Ration Scam

In a significant escalation of the ongoing investigation into an alleged ration scam in West Bengal, the former Chairman of Bongaon Municipality, Shankar Adhya, was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The arrest, which followed a comprehensive search of Adhya’s premises in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, marked a critical juncture in a case that has roiled the region’s political landscape.

Adhya’s Rise and Fall

Known by the alias ‘Daku’, Shankar Adhya is a prominent political figure closely aligned with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its influential leader, Jyotipriyo Mallik. Adhya’s political journey commenced in 2005, when he was elected as a councilor in Bongaon Municipality, eventually ascending to the position of its chairman. His wife, Jyotsna, also served as chairperson in the municipality.

Adhya’s rise in politics, bolstered by Mallik’s endorsement, facilitated his foray into various business ventures. These included a hotel, a gold shop, a school, a market in Bangaon, a hotel-cum-restaurant on Municipality and PWD land. He also owned a 3-star hotel in Digha and luxurious flats in Kolkata and Dubai.

Allegations and Arrest

However, as his wealth and influence grew, so did the allegations against him, including facilitating illegal crossings between India and Bangladesh. Adhya, despite aspirations to run in the 2021 assembly elections, refrained from campaigning due to internal party dissatisfaction. Following the party’s loss in the elections, he was stripped of all his positions.

The ED’s arrest of Adhya came in the wake of a 17-hour-long search. His supporters, in response, protested and pelted stones at the investigators. The ED reported seizing around Rs 8 lakh in cash during the search. Adhya is alleged to have been involved in diverting nearly 30% of the Public Distribution System (PDS) ration meant for beneficiaries in West Bengal to the open market, in addition to allegations of money laundering through his businesses.

Implications and Reactions

The arrest of Shankar Adhya, a high-profile figure connected to one of the region’s leading political parties, represents a significant development in the alleged ration scam case. The incident has not only brought the issue of corruption into sharp focus but also highlighted the tense political climate and divisiveness in the region. As the investigation continues, the potential implications of this case for the political landscape and the public’s trust in its leaders are yet to be fully revealed.