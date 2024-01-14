en English
Former BJP Leader Nupur Sharma Joins Jan Jagran Yatra Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
Former BJP Leader Nupur Sharma Joins Jan Jagran Yatra Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

In a significant move that underscores her continued engagement in religious and political activities, despite her suspension from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former BJP leader and lawyer, Nupur Sharma, took part in the ‘Jan Jagran Yatra’ in Delhi. This event, organized in anticipation of the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir, aimed to unite people and raise consciousness about Hindu cultural and religious values.

Sharma’s Participation in the Yatra

Clad in a saffron stoll and seen carrying a religious flag, Sharma honored individuals dressed in the revered avatars of the Hindu deities, Lord Ram, and Goddess Sita. Her participation comes after her dismissal from the BJP in 2022 due to her remarks that sparked controversy. Despite her political suspension, Sharma’s involvement in the Jan Jagran Yatra underlines her ongoing commitment to religious and political causes.

The Significance of the Jan Jagran Yatra

The Jan Jagran Yatra, a public awareness march, is held in the build-up to major events to foster unity and enhance understanding of Hindu cultural and religious values. Sharma’s engagement in the yatra, where she addressed the crowd and highlighted the significance of the upcoming Ram Mandir inauguration, is noteworthy.

The Cultural and Political Importance of the Ram Mandir

The Ram Mandir, located in Ayodhya, has been a focal point of Hindu nationalism and cultural identity. The temple, dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Rama, is set for its grand inauguration on 22nd January. Its construction and subsequent inauguration hold substantial cultural and political implications in contemporary Indian society, and Sharma’s involvement in the yatra further amplifies this significance.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

