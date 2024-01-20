Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime

Former Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Dr. Hubert Minnis, has publicly advocated for capital punishment amidst a surge in the country's murder count. His stance was voiced during an event where he presented his book to The Bahamas Christian Council. Dr. Minnis asserts that the menace of capital punishment, particularly hanging, could serve as an effective deterrent to burgeoning crime.

Dr. Minnis's comments come at a time when The Bahamas grapples with escalating violence, with 15 homicides registered so far this year. The last instance of execution in The Bahamas transpired in January 2000. Dr. Minnis, a strong advocate for the reinstatement of capital punishment, argues that its potential threat might dissuade criminals.

Diverse Opinions on Capital Punishment

However, the debate on capital punishment in The Bahamas is polarized. Bishop Walter Hanchell supports Dr. Minnis's stance, arguing that opposing capital punishment contravenes divine will. Retired Bishop Neil Ellis and former Cabinet Minister Leslie Miller have contrasting opinions. Ellis suggests that if the death penalty is not to be enforced, it should be expunged from legislation. In contrast, Miller criticizes lawmakers for their lack of courage to reinstate it.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin opposes the revival of capital punishment, deeming it unrealistic. She champions a shift in focus towards guiding young people towards better life choices. The death penalty was declared unconstitutional by the London-based Privy Council in 2006, and many speculate they would not affirm a capital punishment decision.