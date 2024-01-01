en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Former Australian PM Howard’s Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Former Australian PM Howard’s Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed

In an enlightening disclosure from 2003, it has been revealed that former Australian Prime Minister, John Howard, vetoed the implementation of a carbon trading scheme, following meetings with industry leaders staunchly opposed to the proposal. This revelation, unearthed through historical Cabinet papers, provides a riveting insight into the intricate dance of government policy-making, industry influence, and the drastic shifts in political strategies stemming from electoral pressure.

The Archive Unveiling

The National Archives of Australia recently released a series of federal cabinet papers from 2003, meticulously chronicling the decisions and discussions spearheaded by John Howard and his ministers. Among the myriad key decisions were the US-led invasion of Iraq, restructuring of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission, and measures to manage potential SARS cases. Yet, it was the revelation of the proposed and subsequently quashed emissions trading scheme that stood out.

Carbon Trading Scheme: A Missed Opportunity

Documents indicate that the proposal to implement an emissions trading scheme was initially supported. The scheme, proposed by conservative ministers, sought to mitigate the impacts of climate change, align with Kyoto targets, and put a price on carbon pollution. However, after a decisive meeting with industry leaders, John Howard intervened, leading to the abandonment of the scheme. Former Cabinet minister Robert Hill described this decision as a significant “lost opportunity” echoing throughout Australia’s environmental policy landscape.

Political Pivot and Aftermath

Interestingly, in a stark about-face, Howard reversed his stance in 2007, advocating for a carbon trading scheme as a last-ditch effort to combat the challenge posed by Kevin Rudd in the forthcoming election. This turn of events, as narrated by the cabinet papers, underscores the complex and often unpredictable trajectory of political strategies responsive to electoral realities.

These historical papers serve as a stark reminder of the significant influence wielded by industry on government policy and how political strategies can shift with the ebb and flow of electoral pressure, leading to missed opportunities and sudden pivots. The revelation of these occurrences offers an unparalleled peek into Australia’s political history, its environmental policies, and the intricate dance of decision-making within the corridors of power.

0
Australia Environmental Science Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players

By Salman Khan

Global New Year Celebrations Welcome 2024 Amidst Security Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Economy in 2024: Wage Increase and Reduced Mortgage Payments Anticipated

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Collision in South Australia: Train Crash Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Hugh Jackman: A Year of Personal Trials and Professional Teases ...
@Australia · 3 mins
Hugh Jackman: A Year of Personal Trials and Professional Teases ...
heart comment 0
First Bushfire Emergency Warning for 2024 Declared in Western Australia

By Geeta Pillai

First Bushfire Emergency Warning for 2024 Declared in Western Australia
Nation Mourns as Two Young Children Drown on New Year’s Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Nation Mourns as Two Young Children Drown on New Year's Eve
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year’s Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
Stars Welcome 2024: A Glimpse into New Year’s Celebrations

By Geeta Pillai

Stars Welcome 2024: A Glimpse into New Year's Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
25 seconds
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
48 seconds
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
1 min
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
2 mins
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
4 mins
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
4 mins
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
5 mins
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
5 mins
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
6 mins
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
7 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
11 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
13 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
22 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
25 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
47 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app